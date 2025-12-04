Man admits threatening TVM journalist handed probation and anger-management order

A 41-year-old man who unleashed a stream of threatening voice messages at TVM’s head of news has been placed on probation and ordered to undergo anger-management treatment.

Nazarenu Abela admitted in court that, within just 90 minutes, he sent seven abusive and menacing audio messages to journalist Owen Galea after a news item involving one of Abela’s relatives was aired.

The contents of the messages were not read out in court, but prosecutors said they were serious enough to warrant charges of insulting and threatening behaviour.

Abela immediately pleaded guilty and apologised to Galea. His apology was accepted.

The defence told the court that Abela had acted “impulsively” and quickly realised he had crossed a line. The prosecution agreed that a probation order coupled with treatment was appropriate.

The court imposed a three-year probation order, ordered Abela to attend anger-management courses, and issued a restraining order banning him from contacting Galea or any member of his family.

The court warned Abela that any breach of these conditions would carry prison time and a substantial fine.

Magistrate Victor Axiak presided over the sitting. Defence lawyer Victor Axiak represented the accused.

Inspector Joseph Mercieca prosecuted with lawyer Shaun Zammit appearing for the parte civile.