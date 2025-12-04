Court upholds appeal after earlier prostitution sentence failed to balance punishment and reform

A 43-year-old woman from Paola has been cleared of soliciting for the purposes of prostitution in a public place in Ta’ Xbiex by the Court of Criminal Appeal.

In a previous ruling, the Court of Magistrates accused Elaine Diacono of soliciting for the purposes of prostitution or immoral purposes in any street or any public place exposed to public loiters, on 25 June 2024, between midnight and early morning.

The woman was also charged with being a recidivist due to the subsequent offence being committed, as the prosecution submitted a sentence of a previous conviction awarded 14 May 2013.

The court stressed that burden of evidence relies solely on the prosecution, and that the level of proof required for the accused to be found guilty must prove certainty beyond reasonable doubt.

“The evaluation of evidence should not only be broken down into individual parts, but should be assimilated together so that one can provide the best reasonable, legal interpretation to that proof,” the court said, whilst comparing the case at hand with previous cases of similar nature.

Moreover, the testimony of a single witness was treated as sufficient to reach a conclusion as though the case had been supported by two or more witnesses.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera noted that the previous punishment of nine months in prison, in all its entirety without prejudice, did not create a proper equilibrium between the reformative and retributive aspects in criminal law, considering that the accused has not persisted with living a criminal life.

The judge pointed out that no circumstancial evidence was present for the court to tie itself to the appellant’s guilt.

“The word ‘soliciting’ not only refers to speech, but also facial and bodily movements such as a smile or an indication inviting prostitution,” the judge said. “The fact alone that she [the accused] was alone at that time in the morning does not prove the first conviction.”

In light of the evidence put forward by the prosecution, they failed to prove that the accused was truly loitering. Consequently, since the court did not find the appellant guilty of the first offence, they were not charged with the second offence of being a recidivist.

The court found the previous conviction not safe and satisfactory and hence overturned it and cleared the accused of all charges.