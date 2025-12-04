Man jailed for 13 years after plea deal on major cocaine trafficking case

The court has sentenced Dean Martin to 13 years in prison and a €25,000 fine after upholding a plea bargain reached between his defence team and the Attorney General, sparing him the possibility of a life sentence.

Martin admitted to all charges linked to a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation.

Martin, 44, had originally been facing life imprisonment, with prosecutors detailing how police surveillance in December 2020 led to the discovery of over six kilograms of high-purity cocaine, split between his vehicle and a Marsa garage he was using.

Officers also found cash and evidence indicating repeated deliveries conducted on behalf of another individual.

In court, Martin confirmed his guilty plea after being given time by the court to reconsider. The plea agreement, filed jointly on 3 November 2025, asked the court to impose a consolidated sentence rather than proceed to trial.

The court accepted the deal, noting both the seriousness of the offences and the jurisprudence allowing sentence reductions when an early admission is recorded.

Martin was convicted of association to traffic cocaine, trafficking, aggravated possession, simple possession of heroin, and breaching bail conditions dating back to 2007.

Alongside the prison term and fine, he was ordered to pay over €8,600 in expert fees and to forfeit all seized objects and assets connected to the crimes.

Unless the Attorney General indicates otherwise, the seized drugs will be destroyed under court supervision.

Defence lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio represented the accused. Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided over the sitting.