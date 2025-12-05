menu

Man hospitalised after losing control of vehicle in late night crash

Man suffers serious injuries in Gżira traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
5 December 2025, 9:39am
by Karl Azzopardi
Ambulance (File Photo)
Ambulance (File Photo)

A 59-year-old man from Gżira was hospitalised early this morning after being injured in a traffic accident in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassallo, Gżira.

The incident occurred at around 1am, when the man, who was driving a Toyota Vitz, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into metal barriers, according to initial police investigations.

A medical team assisted the driver on site before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.