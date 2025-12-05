Man hospitalised after losing control of vehicle in late night crash

A 59-year-old man from Gżira was hospitalised early this morning after being injured in a traffic accident in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassallo, Gżira.

The incident occurred at around 1am, when the man, who was driving a Toyota Vitz, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into metal barriers, according to initial police investigations.

A medical team assisted the driver on site before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.