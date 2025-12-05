Senior lecturer wins right to monthly €680 ICT allowance in MCAST case

The Court of Appeal on Thursday definitively upheld the Industrial Tribunal’s finding that the Malta College of Arts, Science & Technology (MCAST) had discriminated against Senior Lecturer Joshua Bugeja.

The administrative appeal centred on MCAST’s refusal to pay Bugeja a monthly allowance of €680 that was being granted to employees in the Institute of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Bugeja, a full-time teacher since 2013, holding the positions of Senior Lecturer and Subject Coordinator in the Institute of Engineering and Transport, filed his initial complaint with the Industrial Tribunal on 26 August 2020.

He argued he suffered discriminatory treatment because his qualifications, skills, and work responsibilities, including teaching units such as ‘Data Structures and Algorithms’ and ‘Software Design and Analysis’, were comparable to those of his ICT colleagues.

MCAST had consistently maintained that Bugeja was ineligible for the allowance because he failed to satisfy two objective criteria: he was not employed within the ICT Institute, and he did not possess the specific industry certifications required.

MCAST explained that the allowance was introduced around 2006, following an inter-ministerial memorandum, to attract and retain ICT specialists in anticipation of the Smart City project and to compete with high industry salaries.

The Industrial Tribunal had originally ruled in Bugeja’s favour on 6 October 2023, declaring that no legally acceptable justification existed for the discrimination.

The tribunal ordered MCAST to pay the allowance of €680 per month, retroactive from the date Bugeja achieved Senior Lecturer status. Crucially, the tribunal observed that Bugeja proved he was capable and qualified to teach in the ICT Department.

The tribunal also publicly questioned whether the Cabinet Memo underpinning the allowance was still in force, noting that the projections supporting the incentive only ran until the end of 2012.

An initial Court of Appeal judgment on 15 May 2024 sided with MCAST and found no discrimination. Bugeja successfully filed for retraction, leading to the annulment of the May 2024 judgment on 15 July 2025.

The Court granting the retraction found that the earlier appeal judgment had made several errors of law, including erroneously concluding Bugeja lacked the necessary qualifications and failing to apply relevant Maltese and EU laws concerning professional qualifications. The court also found evidence the allowance was paid to lecturers outside the ICT Institute, specifically those teaching at the Gozo Campus.

The final judgement reviewed both the principal appeal filed by Bugeja (concerning the compensation start date) and the incidental appeal filed by MCAST (challenging the finding of discrimination).

The Court ruled that MCAST’s incidental appeal must be rejected because appeals from the Industrial Tribunal are limited strictly to points of law.

MCAST’s objection centred on disagreement with the tribunal’s finding that Bugeja was in a substantively similar situation to ICT employees.

The court held this determination was one of fact, which the Court of Appeal cannot overturn.

Similarly, Bugeja's principal appeal, seeking compensation from the date he became a Lecturer instead of Senior Lecturer, was also rejected. The court found the tribunal had tied the compensation to the point in time discrimination was found to occur (Senior Lecturer status), and challenging this was also a challenge to a determination of fact, not law.

Consequently, the court rejected both the principal appeal and the incidental appeal, confirming the Industrial Tribunal’s original decision. MCAST was further ordered to bear the costs of the retraction proceedings.