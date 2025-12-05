Minor admits to school assault as court issues bail conditions

A 15-year-old girl has admitted in court to assaulting a schoolmate earlier this week, after a violent incident at St Nicholas College facilities left the victim with a slight injury to her nose.

The minor appeared before Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia on Friday morning, assisted by defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud and accompanied by her father.

The incident occurred on 3 December at around 10:30am. The victim went to the Rabat Police Station with her father, reporting that while walking down a school corridor eating cereal, the aggressor approached her from behind and punched her in the nose. She presented a medical certificate confirming a slight injury.

According to the prosecution, the aggressor then grabbed the girl by her schoolbag and threw her to the ground. Police requested the school’s CCTV footage and, following further investigation, obtained and executed an arrest warrant. The accused was arrested after police contacted her parents and was informed of her rights upon arrival at the station.

Defence counsel noted that the accused intended to file a counter-report alleging insults and threats made by the alleged victim on previous occasions.

In court, the minor admitted to the charges. The magistrate issued a warning, explaining that by admitting, she accepted full responsibility. “Every action carries its consequence,” the magistrate stressed, noting that penalties may range from fines or specific orders to imprisonment. The court ordered a pre-sentencing report, directing the Director of Probation and Parole to assess the minor ahead of sentencing.

A request for release from arrest followed. Although the prosecution initially objected on the basis that both minors attend the same school, raising fears of interference, the objection was withdrawn once the court highlighted that an admission had already been made.

The court granted the accused bail and issued a protection order subject to several conditions: a €500 deposit and a €3,500 personal guarantee; a curfew requiring her to be home by 9:00pm and not leave before 6:30am; mandatory signing at the Rabat Police Station every Saturday between 8:00am and 8:00pm; the assignment of a probation officer; and an absolute prohibition on contacting the victim in any form, including through social media, intermediaries, or anonymously.

The magistrate warned the accused that any breach would have “serious consequences”, including the loss of bail.

The minor was represented by lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, while Inspector Cheyenne Mangion prosecuted.