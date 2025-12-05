Former St Paul’s Bay councillor charged with domestic violence is granted bail

A court has sharply criticised what it described as significant inconsistencies in the way police handle cases involving breaches of protection or restraining orders.

The comments after an accused person was arrested, not summoned, despite allegations revolving around a single email and evidence sourced primarily from a public Facebook post and a screenshot from the electoral register.

The accused, a former Labour councillor at St Paul’s Bay, was charged with breaching a prohibition order under Article 382A of the Criminal Code after allegedly contacting their former partner by email between 27 November and 1 December 2025.

The protection order, issued in August 2024, prohibited all communication.

The accused previously made headlines in March 2025 when he was elected to the St Paul’s Bay local council through a casual election, only to resign days later.

His departure came after the Labour Party stated it had asked him to step down due to a suspended sentence on several criminal charges he had received months earlier.

The former partner reported the incident to the Domestic Violence Unit on 2 December, alleging that the email included attachments: a screenshot from the electoral register showing her new address, and a photograph of her with another man published on Facebook.

These documents form the core of the prosecution’s case.

However, the court, presided over by Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia, concentrated heavily on the procedural anomalies surrounding the case.

The court underlined there was no ongoing issue related to the restraining order, and, despite suggestions of harassment, this appeared to be the only alleged incident.

The prosecution relied almost entirely on a screenshot of the electoral register and a publicly-available Facebook photo.

Crucially, the court noted that the accused had never been cautioned or warned, yet was immediately interrogated following the issuance of an arrest warrant.

It further emerged police made no request for a temporary protection order, choosing instead to proceed through arrest rather than a summons, “a decision that could expose the accused to detention if bail is refused”.

The defence argued the accused is in full-time employment at Scale 6 level in the civil service and had never been warned or cautioned previously, reflecting the fact that no issues had arisen for over a year prior to this incident.

Magistrate Sant Lia highlighted a broader systemic inconsistency, observing the method by which such cases are brought to court varies widely and often without clear explanation.

This, she noted, means that an accused person’s experience can depend entirely on the “specific circumstances they happen to find themselves in that day”.

The court stressed this case could have easily been brought by summons, particularly since cases with more serious allegations have been handled through summons rather than arrest.

All accused persons, the court insisted, must be treated equally and measured by the same procedural yardstick.

Ultimately, the court granted bail under several conditions: an €800 deposit, a €3,000 personal guarantee, weekly signing, and a curfew between midnight and 5am.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.