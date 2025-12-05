Homeless man fined €1,200 after school watchman flags 'intruder' collecting bottles for cash

A 34-year-old Ukrainian man was fined €1,200 on Friday after admitting to a string of minor offences arising from a misunderstanding at St George Preca College in Ħamrun, where he had entered the grounds to collect refundable bottles.

Ihor Cardaci, born in Nemyriv, Ukraine and currently without a fixed residence, appeared before Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia charged with insulting and threatening several police officers, disobeying their lawful orders, damaging school property, and living without visible means of subsistence.

He was also accused of failing to observe the conditions of his stay in Malta.

The case was brought by Inspector Ian Vella on behalf of the Commissioner of Police. Cardaci was assisted by legal aid lawyer Axl Camilleri.

The court heard that on the afternoon of 4 December 2025, police received a call from the watchman at St George Preca College in Triq Mountbatten, Ħamrun, reporting that a man had entered the school grounds without authorisation and was wandering around the premises.

Suspecting suspicious behaviour, the watchman phoned the police.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived, officers found both the accused and the watchman calm, though an argument had apparently taken place shortly beforehand. As police began asking Cardaci for his documents, a minor scuffle broke out, leading officers to arrest him.

Cardaci was taken to the Ħamrun police station, and later to hospital due to slight injuries he sustained during the arrest.

Inspector Vella told the court that the incident occurred outside school hours and that no children were present at the time.

The defence stressed the entire episode stemmed from poverty rather than malice.

Camilleri explained that Cardaci, who is homeless, had entered the school to collect plastic bottles eligible for a 10-cent refund under the BCRS scheme.

“Vagrancy is a circumstance, not a choice,” the defense lawyer stated.

The court heard that Cardaci spoke “disrespectfully” to officers during the arrest, but denied that he had injured any of them. He also reportedly told a sergeant that he had no residence.

Cardaci confirmed his admission of guilt in court.

Given Cardaci’s lack of income, the prosecution recommended he be given ample time to pay any fine imposed.

Magistrate Sant Lia accepted the guilty plea, noting the man’s vulnerability and the circumstances that led to the incident.

She imposed the minimum fine of €1,200 and granted Cardaci a one-year conditional discharge.