Man accused of breaching protection order weeks after sentence

A 43-year-old man from Paola appeared in court on Friday after allegedly breaching a protection order issued in favour of his former partner, only three weeks after being handed a sentence that included a protection order and a drug-rehabilitation programme.

Christian Penza was arraigned under arrest before the Court of Magistrates, charged with violating conditions imposed on 13 November by Magistrate Ann Marie Thake, which barred him from approaching or contacting his ex-partner.

The court also noted he is currently serving a probation period tied to a recent judgment. The pair had also previously appeared in court on 11 November, when they had dropped charges against each other after an altercation.

According to prosecuting officer inspector Sherona Buhagiar, police received a report on 3 December from the alleged victim, who claimed Penza had gone to her Ħal Luqa residence between 6pm and 7pm, knocked on her door, and later entered the property without permission.

She alleged he offered to do her shopping, ignored repeated requests to leave, and at one point took her key.

By the time officers arrived, he had left and was later arrested at his own home. He exercised his right to silence during questioning.

Inspector Buhagiar argued Penza had been given “a clear opportunity” to rehabilitate following the November sentence, which included treatment obligations, yet had allegedly breached the protection order in less than three weeks.

The court also examined a danger-assessment report highlighting concerns about the accused’s behaviour, including previous threats allegedly made against the woman.

The court noted Penza has a criminal record, including a 2024 conviction involving the same alleged victim.

The magistrate agreed the prosecution had “no alternative” but to arrest him, noting that he had defied a recent judgment, persisted in contacting the victim, and entered her residence.

The court expressed concern he had previously been found guilty of crimes against the victim and appeared unable to respect her wish to be left alone.

The court stressed its duty to ensure the alleged victim can testify calmly and safely, and to prevent any interference with evidence, especially since her testimony is central to the case.

Given the allegations, the accused’s background, the danger-assessment findings, and the short interval since the November sentence, the magistrate ruled that granting bail would pose an unacceptable risk.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided over the case.

Penza was represented by lawyer Axl Camilleri.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.