Man jailed for seven years after setting fire to Ħal Far detention block

A 34-year-old man has been jailed for seven years after admitting to arson and wilful damage during a 2022 incident at the Ħal Far Detention Centre that left more than 20 people suffering from smoke inhalation.

Aboubaker Diakite was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to charges of setting fire to a mattress and causing extensive damage inside Block D of the centre.

The incident took place on 5 May 2022. According to testimony, at around 11:30am, Detention Services Officer Maria Dolores Mallia heard Diakite shouting from a window before throwing a broomstick outside and threatening: “I will pay you all back.”

About half an hour later, Diakite used flammable material to ignite a mattress inside a bathroom in Zone B, while other people were still in the building. Fellow detainee Ali Mohamed Ali witnessed the act and intervened, managing to seize the lighter from Diakite to stop him from igniting additional mattresses. Diakite then reacted by smashing bathroom fittings, including a water pipe, causing further damage.

The fire created a severe risk situation, as over twenty detainees, including Diakite himself, had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Diakite was charged with wilfully setting fire to a residence with persons inside, and for wilfully committing damage exceeding €2,000 to property.

Court-appointed expert David Borg Saydon stated that the fire could have resulted in much more severe consequences because all the doors of the building were locked to prevent detainees from escaping.

The wilful damage was quantified by court-appointed expert Dr Lennox Vella to be substantial, resulting in damages amounting to €5,370.

A joint application detailing the plea bargain was filed on Tuesday under Article 453A of the Criminal Code. On Thursday, Diakite confirmed his guilty plea to all accusations after being solemnly warned of the legal consequences.

The court adhered to the agreement reached by both parties and condemned Diakite to seven years' imprisonment. The time Diakite spent in preventive custody relating to these proceedings must be deducted from the overall term.

Diakite was also condemned to pay the court costs associated with the employment of experts, which totaled €1,857.19. This must be paid within one year from the date of the judgement, or the expenses shall be converted into a further term of imprisonment. The court also ordered the forfeiture of any items used in the commission of the crime.

Judge Conselo Scerri Herrera presided over the case.