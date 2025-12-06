menu

Police to charge two men, woman behind gambling outlet robbery

They are believed to have fled the scene carrying cash last week

matthew_farrugia
6 December 2025, 12:31pm
by Matthew Farrugia

Two men and a woman have been arrested following a robbery at a gambling outlet in Gżira last week.

Police said that investigations resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man from Birżebbuġa, a 29-year-old man from Birkirkara, and a 42-year-old woman from Marsaskala.

They are believed to have fled the scene carrying cash. An employee in the shop suffered no injuries during the robbery.

The three individuals are to be charged at around 2:00pm on Saturday.

Matthew Farrugia is a journalist at MaltaToday He was the joint-winner (2025) as upcoming...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.