Police to charge two men, woman behind gambling outlet robbery

Two men and a woman have been arrested following a robbery at a gambling outlet in Gżira last week.

Police said that investigations resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man from Birżebbuġa, a 29-year-old man from Birkirkara, and a 42-year-old woman from Marsaskala.

They are believed to have fled the scene carrying cash. An employee in the shop suffered no injuries during the robbery.

The three individuals are to be charged at around 2:00pm on Saturday.