Man charged with harassing former partner after refusing to accept end of relationship granted bail

A 33-year-old web developer from Birkirkara was charged with a series of domestic violence charges on his ex-partner after refusing to accept that their relationship had ended.

The man was charged with harassment, causing the woman to fear that violence would be used against her, threatening her through electronic devices and breaching the public peace.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecuting Inspector Christian Cauchi explained that the alleged victim filed two separate police reports within two days, alleging that the accused had contacted her relentlessly since March, despite being told to stop many times.

The court heard that the accused simply refused to accept that the woman no longer wished to continue their relationship.

According to the inspector, the man went to her workplace and threatened to “destroy her life.” At one point the accused also went to her home. Police officers who were called to the scene found him there and instructed him to leave. He was escorted back to Dar Papa Franġisku, where he resides as part of a rehabilitation programme.

The inspector further noted that the accused is already under a previous court order requiring him to sign a bail book everyday at the Birkirkara Police Station, but he failed to do so on the day of the incident. When later arrested at his residence, he told officers he had no money or transport to go sign.

Defence lawyer Peter Fenech, argued that arresting the man was unnecessary since no physical violence had occurred, and the accusations related solely to messages and verbal insults. Fenech added that the accused had no money or vehicle, and in a previous case had been left waiting six months before being granted bail.

The prosecution strongly objected to bail at this stage, emphasising that the alleged victim has not yet testified and that the accused had already breached court-imposed conditions. Inspector Cauchi expressed concern that the accused might try to contact her again, especially given his previous attempts at contacting her, making use of seven different mobile numbers.

The defence once again countered that the charges only concerned insults and harassment, not physical assault.

The court noted that the accused now clearly understands that he must not contact the victim in any way. Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi granted bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and was also ordered to sign the bail book daily.

A treatment order was also issued.

The magistrate warned him: “do not break the trust that the court is placing in you. I do not want to see you here ever again. You need to forget her and start fresh. If you breach your bail conditions, you will be digging your own grave”.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted. The accused was represented by lawyers Peter Fenech and Nathalia Camilleri. Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided over the case.