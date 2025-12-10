menu

Man grievously injured after falling two storeys from a balcony

Police said the man fell at around 7:30am in Triq Franġisk Portelli in Għarb

matthew_farrugia
10 December 2025, 9:51am
by Matthew Farrugia
The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital
A 39-year-old man was grievously injured after falling from a two-storey height in Għarb on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man fell at around 7:30am in Triq Franġisk Portelli.

Preliminary studies suggest that the man, who lives in Mosta, fell from a balcony.

A medical team was called to the site and the victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

