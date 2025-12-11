Rabat murder: Court expert details how victims died from severe internal haemorrhages

The compilation of evidence against Carmelo Ciantar, who stands accused of the double murder of Anthony Agius and Dennis Mifsud continued on Wednesday afternoon, during which court medical expert Mario Scerri testified on the injuries suffered by the victims.

Ciantar is also accused of arson as well as the irregular possession of a firearm.

Taking the stand, Scerri recalled being summoned to Kunċizzjoni Road, Bahrija, in the limits of Rabat.

The expert explained that he first carried out a preliminary examination on the corpses, followed by a detailed forensic assessment during the autopsy.

The autopsy on Anthony Agius revealed that he had sustained three gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, and neck.

He deemed that such shots were not fired from a very close range since the margins of the wounds were “cremated”, making close-contact indicators absent. Agius died of severe internal haemorrhages, Scerri concluded.

Scerri continued by saying Dennis Mifsud suffered one gunshot wound to the head, specifically on the right side of the temple, directly affecting the brain.

The expert presented his forensic report to investigators.

Scerri also told the court that on the day of the incident, he was also called to examine the alleged aggressor at the Police Depot in Floriana. He confirmed the accused responded coherently to all questions, had deemed Ciantar fit for interview, but ordered he be constantly watched during his detention.

Inspector Lydon Zammit also testified, giving a brief overview of his involvement in the case.

Him and other CID officials had received information of a shooting with fatalities in an isolated area in the limits of Rabat. They promptly proceeded to the scene, where they began coordinating investigative operations.

Zammit explained he had spoken to Ciantar’s then partner, Agnes Mifsud, who recounted that earlier, the accused had stormed out of the house with a shotgun.

Mifsud also recounted receiving a particular phone call from Ciantar, during which he told her, “I killed your rabbits”.

Zammit also recalled investigators attempting to locate the suspect since the accused repeatedly refused to say where he was.

At a point, he falsely told officers he was near Birżebbuġa. However, he was eventually located at the PAMA outlet in Mosta.

Investigators proceeded to the PAMA car park, where the accused was placed under arrest, informed of his legal rights. Under cross-examination, Zammit noted the accused had twice expressed intentions to harm himself.

The case was adjourned to 22 January at 11:10am.

AG lawyer Anthony Vella prosecuted, assisted by Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and Cheyenne Mangion.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Anthea Bonnici Zammit and Francesca Zarb appeared for the accused.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud, Nicholas Mifsud, David Chetcuti Dimech and Jacob Magri appeared for the victims’ families.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the case.