Man handed suspended sentence after being caught driving into one way road without licence or insurance

A 22-year-old Syrian national, Sauid Iyd Faysal, was handed a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years after admitting to driving into a one way road, while having no valid licence or insurance cover.

The case occurred in the early hours of 10 December 2025.

Qormi police received a phone call from LESA officials and were informed of an individual who was caught driving into a one way road, while having no valid driving licence documents.

When the officers approached the driver, the man provided a false name. Police asked him to produce a valid driving licence, which he refused, leading to his arrest.

The court heard that Faysal is an asylum seeker in Europe and holds a card of subsidiary protection issued in Bulgaria. Despite this, he had no permission to be or reside in Malta and in court, it was revealed that Faysal had overstayed his stay in Malta.

Iyd-Faysal pleaded guilty and reconfirmed his admission during proceedings.

The prosecution held that a suspended sentence and a fine would be suitable, since in his statement, the accused admitted his wrongdoings and accepted responsibility.

His defence lawyer however highlighted that he had no financial means, making the imposition of a fine unrealistic since he is to be deported.

The prosecution replied that given the circumstances and the defendant’s lack of funds, a maximum suspended sentence together with deportation was the appropriate punishment to be meted out.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil found the man guilty by his own admission and sentenced him to one year imprisonment, suspended for two years

The man is set to be deported.

The case was prosecuted by Inspector John Sammut.