Man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend by frequenting her place of work

A man has been accused of pursuing, attempting to contact and watching or spying on his former partner by repeatedly frequenting her current place of work.

The man from Qrendi was arraigned after the victim reported him on 9 December 2025. The court heard how this has been an ongoing issue since last June. The woman had ended their long-term relationship, however the man suffered from a "broken-heart, and could not fathom the fact of their relationship ending", the defence maintained.

The prosecution said the defendant had watched or spied on the victim in secrecy. The defence, however, contested the characterisation of the conduct as "spying", arguing that such a claim was unfounded. They maintained that the accused had followed his former partner openly, during broad daylight, and in a public area subject to video surveillance. Accordingly, the requisite element of spying—implying an intention to avoid detection—was not satisfied.

During the hearing, an additional charge was presented against the accused, namely that he had directed insults and threats toward another man.

The prosecution considered the nature of the offence, taking into account that there was no act of domestic violence, and therefore imprisonment was not an effective solution. However, the prosecution pleaded to the court to issue a minimum suspended sentence and a protection order against both victims.

The man cooperated with the police and admitted to the charges brought against him, and was also deemed to be a recidivist due to committing a previous offence in which a sentence had already been awarded.

Throughout the hearing, the prosecution revoked the punishment of recidivism, as the fine previously awarded to the accused was still being paid.

The court accepted the request for bail and ordered the man's release under strict conditions, with a €2,000 personal guarantee.

He was placed under a temporary supervision order, and asked to not, in any way, contact or pursue his former partner and the other victim.

The man was prohibited from travelling without the court's permission and was required to attend all court sittings. He has to sign at a police station twice weekly and observe a curfew between midnight and 6am.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the sitting.

Police inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi represented the accused.