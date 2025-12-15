menu

Motorcyclist dies in crash with school van

57-year-old motorcyclist dies on Monday morning after impact with a school van in Mosta

karl_azzopardi
15 December 2025, 9:52am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Two minors which were inside the school van were not injured, while the driver was hospitalised after suffering shock (Photo: Malta Police)

A 57-year-old man from Mosta died on Monday morning following a traffic accident in the same locality.

The incident occurred at around 7am in Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin. Preliminary investigations show the crash involved a Ford Transit van driven by a 65-year-old man from Dingli and a KTM motorcycle ridden by the victim.

(Photo: Malta Police)

The motorcyclist was immediately assisted by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified dead.

Two minors who were passengers in the Ford van were uninjured, while the van driver was taken to the nearest health centre after suffering shock.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea was informed of the case and has appointed a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
