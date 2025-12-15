Pregnancy test sparked investigation into alleged unauthorised IVF involving inmate Erin Tanti

A routine prison visit in late 2024 escalated into a full internal investigation after the partner of convicted inmate Erin Tanti allegedly introduced a pregnancy test, prompting authorities to search for internal facilitators who might have bypassed strict security protocols.

Correctional Services Agency (CSA) officials initiated a deep internal probe after receiving information around November and December 2024 that inmate Erin Tanti’s partner, Marisa Gallo, had brought a pregnancy test into the facility during a visit.

Given Tanti, sentenced to 20 years and six months in prison in 2019, remains incarcerated, this discovery immediately raised serious doubts about what might have occurred.

Tanti, his partner Marisa Gallo and St James Hospital founder Josie Muscat are charged with using, transferring or fertilising human germline cells without authorisation in November 2024.

COO Etienne Scicluna testified that the initial suspicion centred on the possibility that abuse or a lack of attention might have occurred during Tanti’s periods of prison leave.

However, subsequent checks on the events surrounding the leave confirmed that the possibility of sexual contact during those times was "very remote".

The two accompanying personnel required for prison leave were interviewed separately, confirming there was "no possibility of sexual contact".

Following the dismissal of the prison leave theory, the investigation shifted to monitoring recorded phone calls extracted from the prison recording system. Analysis of these calls revealed indications of involvement by individuals outside the prison.

In particular, conversations involving doctor Christopher Cremona and nurse Doris Spiteri showed that when sensitive matters were discussed, the tone of the conversation would change and references were concealed or deliberately altered.

These findings reinforced suspicions that individuals within the correctional facility, particularly within the medical centre, were aware of and actively facilitating the activities under investigation.

Administrative procedures are currently underway against Cremona, while Nurse Doris Spiteri admitted to the administrative procedures against her.

Psychiatrist Marija Axiak, who conducts weekly four-hour sessions at Corradino Prison, testified that she had become familiar with Erin Tanti and his concerns about his older partner, expressing anxiety over having a child with her.

Tanti, incarcerated since 2014, had sent a prison note in mid-June 2024 initiating the process.

The couple, concerned that Gallo would be 46 by the time Tanti’s sentence ended, requested artificial insemination at the HOPE Clinic, but the application was ultimately denied by the Embryo Protection Unit.

The court has since denied the Correctional Services Agency's application to be admitted as parte civile.

Police inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia are prosecuting the case, while lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Joseph Bugeja, and Nicolai Bugeja are representing Josie Muscat.

Erin Tanti and Marisa Gallo are being assisted by lawyer Matthew Xuereb.