Cat killer succeeds in having two-year-judgement revoked upon appeal due to procedural defect

Japanese national Okamura Satoshi, who was sentenced in October to two years’ imprisonment and fined €15,000, has had his sentence revoked and will have to be re-sentenced.

The appellant, Okamura Satoshi was charged with multiple animal cruelty charges under the Animal Welfare Act, including killing animals, causing unnecessary pain, suffering, distress or abandonment to animals.

In relation to an incident on 1 August 2025, the appellant was also charged with assaulting or resisting police officers, causing slight bodily injuries to the same officers, threatening or reviling police officers in the execution of their duties and disobeying lawful orders and obstructing public officers in the execution of their duties.

The Court of Magistrates found the accused guilty upon his own admission and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of €15,000, payable within two years and a 40-year prohibition from keeping animals. Satoshi was also placed under a three-year treatment order.

The appellant filed an appeal on 29 October 2025, requesting partial confirmation of the judgment insofar as guilt was concerned but sought the revocation and reduction of the punishment imposed. His grievances were twofold. He alleged the First Court failed to adequately consider his psychological condition and need for professional intervention and that the punishment imposed was excessive and disproportionate.

Before addressing the appellant’s grievances, the Court considered Article 382 of Chapter 9, which provides: “The court, in delivering judgment against the accused, shall state the facts of which he has been found guilty, shall award punishment and shall quote the article of this Code or of any other law creating the offence.” The court stressed this requirement is mandatory and not a mere formality.

The court later observed in relation to the charge of causing slight bodily injuries, the First Court cited Articles 215 and 221(1) of the Criminal Code. However Article 215 merely classifies bodily harm as grievous or slight and Article 221(1) defines what constitutes slight bodily harm. Neither provision creates the offence itself.

Relying on established jurisprudence, the court held failure to cite the correct constitutive provision, which criminalises bodily harm amounted to a substantial procedural defect, rendering the judgment null. Citing incorrect or inapplicable provisions is legally equivalent to citing none at all. The court further noted such nullity may be raised ex officio, even if not pleaded by the appellant.

The court clarified this nullity did not invalidate the entire proceedings but was limited to the judgment itself. All prior procedural acts remained valid and the accused had to be restored to the procedural position he occupied immediately before the judgment was delivered.

Consequently, the Court of Criminal Appeal revoked the judgment ex officio and remitted the acts back to the Court of Magistrates for a fresh judgment in accordance with law.

Given this outcome, the court found it unnecessary to address the appellant’s substantive grievances regarding punishment or treatment orders.

Judge Neville Camilleri presided over the appeal.

Inspector Eliot Magri prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri represented the accused.