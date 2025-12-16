Criminal court of appeal rejects AG’s bid to reopen WasteServ fire case

The Criminal Court of Appeal has upheld the acquittal of a truck driver charged over a fire at the WasteServ facility in Naxxar, ruling prosecutors failed to show procedural diligence in seeking a deferment to produce further witnesses.

The Criminal Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal filed by the Attorney General against the acquittal of Edwin Camilleri, confirming a first court ruling that found the accused not guilty of causing involuntary damage at the WasteServ site in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, the court held that the prosecution had failed to demonstrate it had taken the necessary steps to summon key witnesses or to properly justify a request for a deferment during summary proceedings.

Camilleri had been charged over an incident on 23 December 2023, when he drove a truck carrying recyclable material into the WasteServ facility in Naxxar. The prosecution alleged the material was already smoking when it was unloaded, causing a fire to spread and resulting in damage to the site.

He was accused of causing damage through negligence, lack of skill or failure to observe regulations, an offence classified as involuntary damage under Article 328(d) of the Criminal Code.

In October 2025, the Court of Magistrates, sitting as a criminal judicature court, acquitted Camilleri of all charges. The court had heard evidence during a single sitting held on 14 May 2025, after which it reserved the case for judgment.

During that sitting, the prosecution produced several witnesses and exhibited three negative citations. It later requested a deferment, a request which the court refused on the basis that summary proceedings must be conducted with speed.

The court then recorded that the prosecution had closed its evidence, while the accused chose not to testify.

The Attorney General appealed the acquittal on 31 October 2025, arguing that the police had been prevented from producing indispensable evidence. The appeal sought to have the judgment revoked and the case sent back to the Court of Magistrates to hear the testimony of two additional witnesses, Carl Mizzi and Casey Muscat, who were said to have quantified the damage caused by the fire.

The Attorney General contended the prosecution had only become aware of these witnesses during the hearing and that the magistrates’ court could have granted a short deferment, particularly since it ultimately took five months to deliver its judgment.

The Court of Appeal rejected these arguments.

It reiterated it would not interfere with the discretion of the lower court unless its conclusions were unreasonable or unlawful. The judges noted that the length of time taken to deliver judgment did not, in itself, justify granting a deferment at the evidentiary stage.

Referring to previous cases, including Police vs Simon Vassallo, the court observed that a deferment may be warranted where the prosecution lacks the technical time to summon a witness. However, where the failure is due to a lack of action or diligence by the executive police, the court may proceed to judgment.

In this case, the appeal court found no indication that the prosecution had attempted to summon the two witnesses or that it had clearly explained the reason for its deferment request. The court noted that the verbal records did not specify why the deferment was sought and did not reflect an intention to hear the testimony of Mizzi and Muscat. Instead, the records stated that the prosecution had closed its evidence.

In those circumstances, the court concluded that the Attorney General had failed to substantiate the grounds of appeal and dismissed the request to reopen the case.

The appeal was therefore rejected in its entirety, and the acquittal handed down by the Court of Magistrates was confirmed.