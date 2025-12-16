Court of Criminal Appeal clears man of illegal bird trapping at Fomm ir-Riħ

The Court of Criminal Appeal has acquitted a man who had been convicted of illegal bird trapping and hunting at Fomm ir-Riħ by the Court of Magistrates.

Carmel Xerri had been charged with trapping or attempting to trap/hunt birds during a closed season, hunting protected birds, keeping birds which were not lawfully declared and for using prohibited devices, including electronic apparatus such as pre-recorded bird calls.

The Court of Magistrates had acquitted Xerri on the third charge but convicted him on the others. He was ordered him to pay a €2,000 fine, payable in monthly instalments of €60 and a three-year suspension of any relevant licences or permits was also imposed.

Xerri appealed, requesting the Court of Criminal Appeal to confirm the acquittal on the third charge and overturn the convictions on the other charges. He requested to be acquitted on such charges or have his sentence reduced if guilt is upheld.

His main complaints were that the First Court made an incorrect assessment of the evidence and misapplied the law, including in relation to whether the essential proof (such as the alleged nets) had been properly presented.

Crucially, the appeals court noted that the Magistrates’ Court had discarded three police affidavits, and that this was not challenged by the Attorney General, meaning the Court of Appeal could not rely on them.

The remaining case relied essentially on one particular testimony, together with a report and video she produced. Although the appeals court confirmed the principle that a single witness can be enough if believed, it held that this particular testimony did not reach the criminal standard of proof for the convictions that had been entered.

Furthermore, the Magistrates’ Court had relied on another witness to establish that there was no open season on the day of the alleged offences. However, the court found that the testimony transcript was missing from the record. Also, the magistrate who ultimately decided the case was not the same magistrate before whom the witness had testified. The Court of Appeal held that Court of Magistrates should not have relied on that alleged testimony in the absence of a transcript, and the documents alone were of limited use without the supporting evidence.

The court also expressed reservations about whether Xerri was properly identified as the person present at the site on 10 September 2022.

The Court of Criminal Appeal therefore revoked and acquitted Xerri of the remaining four charges and his €2,000 fine and the three-year licence/permit suspension were also overturned. Xerri was represented by lawyer Arthur Azzopardi.