Court lifts corporate veil to hold businessman personally liable for €8,351 furniture debt

A magistrates’ court has held a businessman personally liable for an €8,351 debt arising from furniture supplied to his private residence, ruling he abused his company’s separate legal personality to avoid payment.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia found that Simeon Valentinov Ivanov could not rely on his company, Style Décor Ltd, as a shield against personal responsibility, despite the purchase being formally placed in the company’s name.

The case was instituted by Vella Falzon Project Life Limited, which sought payment of €8,351.09, plus interest, representing the outstanding balance for furniture sold and delivered in 2014.

Ivanov had ordered a kitchen, wardrobes, beds and side tables in August 2013 for a total price of €11,851.09. At his request, the order was issued in the name of Style Décor Ltd, a company of which he was the sole shareholder, director and secretary.

Ivanov made two payments totalling €3,500 before halting further payments, citing a dispute with the Vella Falzon Group over alleged sums owed to him for tile-laying work carried out through his company.

In his defence, Ivanov raised several exceptions, including that he was not the legitimate party to be sued, arguing that any obligation lay solely with Style Décor Ltd. He also contested that the amount claimed was due.

A preliminary error in the spelling of his name was corrected by decree early in the proceedings.

The court noted that Ivanov eventually stopped attending hearings and that his lawyer formally withdrew from the case, leaving only the plaintiff’s submissions at the final stage.

In examining the key issue of liability, the court considered whether the corporate veil could be lifted. Referring to established Maltese cases and academic commentary, Magistrate Farrugia observed that courts will disregard separate legal personality where a company is used in bad faith or as a device to evade lawful obligations.

The court was persuaded that such abuse was present.

It noted that the furniture was intended exclusively for Ivanov’s personal residence and bore no connection to the commercial activity of Style Décor Ltd. It also attached significance to the fact that Ivanov resigned as director and secretary of the company after the furniture had been delivered, rendering the company inoperative while the debt remained outstanding.

This conduct, the court said, amounted to bad faith and justified holding Ivanov personally responsible for the company’s debt.

The remaining exceptions were rejected, with the court noting that Ivanov had produced no evidence to substantiate claims that the amount was not due or that the action was unfounded.

The court partially upheld the plaintiff’s claim and condemned Ivanov to pay €8,351.09, together with legal interest accruing from 9 June 2015, the date on which the judicial proceedings were notified. Interest was not awarded from an earlier date due to the absence of proof of notification of a formal demand letter.

Ivanov was also ordered to bear all the costs of the proceedings, including those related to the issuance of seizure and sequestration warrants.