Court grants bail to man who admitted assault on elderly mother

A 23-year-old man admitted in court to assaulting his elderly mother during an argument linked to his ongoing struggle with drug addiction, as well as to breaching two probation orders currently in force.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 27 November, when the man’s mother, an elderly woman of almost 80 years, went to the Birżebbuġa police station to report that her son had argued with her and struck her, causing her slight injuries. The court was told that similar incidents had occurred in the past and were connected to the accused’s substance abuse.

During submissions, legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja told the court the accused cooperates well with probation officers and requested that probation be restarted from the beginning. At this juncture, the court expressed serious reservations, noting that the man had previously been convicted of a similar offence involving his father and had now reoffended against his mother.

The defence submitted the man should be awarded a suspended sentence, remarking that instead of immediate jail, a suspended jail term would expose the accused to a significantly harsher custodial penalty if he were to breach it.

The defence further stressed that the accused required treatment rather than imprisonment, explaining that the mother had reported the incident out of concern for her son’s drug dependency rather than out of vindictiveness.

The court considered the possibility of ordering a pre-sentencing report to assess the accused’s behaviour over the past year and a half.

The defence requested bail but expressed its concerns that the accused had no fixed residence apart from his mother’s home. It was suggested that he be placed at Dar Papa Franġisku but it was made known that admission to the facility required a referral through Appoġġ and is subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

The court granted bail subject to strict conditions, ordering the accused not to approach or communicate with his mother. A separate protection order was also issued in favour of the victim.

As he was leaving the courtroom, the man was warned that he was being given an opportunity and was urged to make use of it wisely.

The case was adjourned to 3 February 2025 for further proceedings.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja appeared for the man.

Magistrate Viktor Axiak presided over the arraignment.