Minor given suspended sentence for passport misuse

A 16-year-old Syrian national was handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting to multiple offences relating to document falsification and the use of a passport issued to another person.

The accused was charged with making false declarations or providing false information in a document intended for a public authority, forgery, providing false information and using or a passport issued to another person.

The man was making use of a Greek passport.

The minor was arraigned under arrest on 21 November 2025, where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court formally warned the accused of the legal consequences of his admission and granted him time to consult with his lawyer. After doing so, he confirmed his guilty plea freely and unconditionally.

In determining the appropriate punishment, the court took into account several mitigating factors, including the early guilty plea, the voluntary and unconditional nature of the admission, the accused’s clean criminal record and his status as a minor at the time of the offences, entitling him to a reduction in sentence.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the offences, the court held that an effective custodial sentence would be disproportionate in the circumstances.

The minor was sentence to one year’s imprisonment, suspended for a period of two years . The court also ordered the confiscation of the passport used in the commission of the offence.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien.