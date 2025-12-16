Geologists take government to court over exclusion from construction reform council

The Chamber of Geologists is claiming in court that it has been unlawfully excluded from the Building and Construction Consultative Council (BCCC), an advisory body set up as part of the reforms following the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The chamber filed a judicial review application in the civil court against the chairman of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the Justice Minister, and the State Advocate.

The application seeks a court order compelling the authorities to formally appoint the Chamber of Geologists as a representative member of the BCCC.

The chamber grounds its case in the findings of the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, published on 28 February 2024, which identified the “indispensable role” of geologists in the construction industry.

The inquiry specifically suggested that before any form of excavation, a written geological assessment should be prepared to establish the nature and condition of the subsurface. According to the chamber, this recommendation implies the formal recognition and regulation of the geological profession, ensuring that such reports are prepared by suitably qualified experts.

The chamber argues that, in the absence of legal recognition and a warranting system, geological assessments are currently being drawn up by professionals who lack the necessary competence in site geology. It also notes that Malta remains one of the few European countries, alongside none of its Mediterranean neighbours, where geologists are not formally regulated.

According to the application, the chamber made multiple formal requests in March 2025 to the BCA and its chairman, seeking inclusion in the BCCC. These requests were sent on 3, 11, 13, 21 and 24 March.

While the responsible minister allegedly agreed in principle to the chamber being admitted into the council, the application claims he subsequently refrained from exercising his legal powers, instead deferring the matter to another party who lacked the competence to decide and ultimately refused the request.

Following this refusal, the chamber filed a judicial protest in March 2025, claiming discriminatory treatment. That protest, the application states, was never answered.

After the judicial protest went unanswered, the chamber lodged a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman.

In a report dated 14 July 2025, the Ombudsman concluded that the minister should immediately exercise his powers to formalise the Chamber’s inclusion as a representative member of the BCCC.

The chamber subsequently wrote to the respondents on 21 July 2025, invoking the Ombudsman’s findings and formally requesting the minister to act on the recommendation. This correspondence was also “ignored and left unanswered”, which the applicants argue constitutes an implied refusal under Article 469A(2) of Cap. 12 of the Laws of Malta.

The applicants argue that the authorities have remained in default. Furthermore, the application alleges that the authorities, including the minister, are "threatening to dissolve the BCCC entity and replace it with a new one" that incorporates all stakeholders except the chamber, in an effort to circumvent their mandatory inclusion.

The applicants argue that such a move would amount to an attempt to circumvent their mandatory inclusion and would constitute discriminatory treatment in breach of national law.

Given that the Administrative Justice Act does not provide for an administrative tribunal with the power to grant an effective remedy in this case, the chamber has sought direct recourse before the civil court.

The chamber is asking the court to order its immediate inclusion in the BCCC. Alternatively, it is requesting that the court order its inclusion in any successor body should the government dissolve the council.

In the event of continued non-compliance, the applicants are also asking the court to make the appointment itself. They are further seeking an order that all costs of the proceedings, including those relating to the judicial protest, be borne by the respondents.