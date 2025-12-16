Man charged with possession of child sex abuse material granted bail

A 38-year-old finance professional from Iklin was arraigned in court on Tuesday, charged with knowingly acquiring, possessing and displaying indecent material involving a child under the age of nine.

Police investigations began earlier this year after authorities were alerted to a specific IP address from which child abuse material had been downloaded. The IP address was traced to a residence in Iklin.

Since the internet connection was registered in the name of the accused’s father, the father was initially arrested. All electronic devices found at the residence were seized for forensic examination.

Subsequent analysis revealed pornographic material involving children, which investigators established belonged to the accused’s son. The devices and computers were confirmed to have been used by the accused himself and not by his father.

Investigators said the accused had downloaded several videos involving minors, including children aged four and five. Some of the material was described as extreme.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was made by the defence.

The prosecution objected, arguing that the accused had not yet been rehabilitated from what it described as a serious addiction. The prosecution expressed concern that, if released, the accused posed a real risk of reoffending, particularly if he were granted access to the internet. It maintained that until the accused addressed and overcame this addiction, it would continue to oppose his release.

The defence, however, emphasised the accused’s right to the presumption of innocence. It proposed the imposition of a treatment order and a supervision order, while accepting that strict bail conditions should be imposed.

It was also disclosed that the accused suffers from mental health issues and is currently on medication. The defence submitted that, in these circumstances, incarceration would not be appropriate. It further argued that the accused does not display a refractory or non-compliant character.

The court observed that it was difficult to deny bail, particularly since the prosecution’s objection focused solely on the risk of reoffending and did not raise concerns regarding any contamination of evidence.

After considering submissions from both parties, the court granted bail against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

The accused was ordered to sign at a police station three times a week and observe a curfew between 9pm and 6am.

The man was also placed under a supervision order.

The accused’s name was banned from publication.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Warren Chris Muscat. Defence lawyers Roberto Spiteri and Micheal Schiriha appeared for the man. Magistrate Viktor Axiak presided over the case.