Man denied bail after allegedly threatening and damaging neighbour’s property

A 45-year-old man from St. Paul’s Bay was denied bail after being accused a series of disturbing incidents involving his upstairs neighbour.

Sunday Johnson stands accused of insulting and threatening his neighbour, causing him fear of violence, and damaging the neighbour’s apartment door. The incidents, which allegedly began in November, culminated on 14 December when Johnson reportedly went to the neighbour’s apartment and broke down the door, causing €600 worth of damage.

According to the prosecution, the incidents escalated over time. On 5 November, Johnson allegedly threatened his neighbour, saying he would “chop his head off”. In the weeks that followed, Johnson’s behaviour became increasingly erratic, with surveillance footage showing him speaking to a camera outside the neighbour’s apartment on various occasions, sometimes at 1am. The prosecution said the footage showed “abnormal” behaviour.

In an effort to understand Johnson’s actions, police discovered that he was convinced his upstairs neighbour had installed a device emitting radio waves or rays, which he believed were causing his family to suffer from stomach pains and improper bowel movements.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has been involved in a neighbour dispute. In a previous case, Johnson himself was the victim of an attack by a former neighbour. In that incident, he was allegedly struck with an iron object after acting in a similar manner as in this case with the neighbour.

During the court proceedings, Johnson was described as living in poor sanitary conditions, with police officers describing his home as a “disaster”. The situation prompted Child Protection Services to intervene and assess the wellbeing of his children. Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued, and he was later transferred to the emergency department following complaints of pain before appearing in court.

At the arraignment, Johnson’s legal aid lawyer, Ingrid Zammit Young, requested bail, arguing that Johnson was the sole breadwinner for his family and that his continued detention would prevent him from supporting his children. However, the prosecution strongly objected to the bail request, citing concerns for the safety of the neighbour and the possibility that Johnson could commit further offences or interfere with evidence.

Magistrate Victor Axiak, presiding over the case, expressed concern for the safety of the alleged victim and ultimately denied bail.