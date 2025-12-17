Il-Quws, charged for breaching six separate bail conditions and domestic violence, gets bail again

Melvin Debono, known as ‘Il-Quws’ appeared in court on Wednesday morning after his arrest on breaching six bails, as well as a domestic violence charge against his ex-partner.

He was charged with a number of offences in the last months, including maliciously discharging a legal device, possessing an illegal weapon, involuntarily causing damage to property, drug trafficking and money laundering.

This morning, Debono was charged with breaching six separate bail conditions imposed against him by eight different magistrates, along with another charge of threatening his former partner.

“I’ll burn your house along with you”, the accused said.

The man was also charged of allegedly causing a high-speed car crash last April.

A protection order was issued against the accused’s ex-partner, and the court imposed an order prohibiting Debono to contact her, but may contact their three children. The court maintained that if he breaches this order, he may face a two-year prison sentence or a €200 fine.

The court accepted the request for bail for the seventh time in the span of a few months, and ordered the man's release under another set of strict conditions, with a €5,000 personal guarantee and a €1,000 deposit.

The accused already signs the bail register two times a day, in the morning and the evening, relating to the previous offences he was charged with.

After considering his work conditions, he is now required to sign the bail register between 5pm and 8pm, and has to observe a curfew between 9pm and 8am.

The court also imposed a ban on publishing the victim’s name connected to the case.

Magistrate Tanya Sammut presided over the sitting.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri defended the accused.