Four years jail for man who carried out hold-up while on bail for murder

A 29-year-old man awaiting trial by jury over a fatal stabbing has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to a hold-up carried out last month in Santa Venera.

Frank Amo Kwaku appeared before the Court of Magistrates last week, where he pleaded guilty to aggravated theft, unlawful detention of a shop employee, causing slight injuries, carrying a knife without a licence, and breaching two sets of bail conditions.

The court was told that the accused committed the robbery while out on bail in connection with a separate murder case dating back to 2021. His most recent bail conditions had been imposed in April.

During the hold-up, the accused threatened a shop employee with a knife and briefly restrained her, resulting in minor injuries.

In handing down sentence, the court took into account the seriousness of the offence and the fact that it was committed while the accused was already facing proceedings for a far more serious crime.

Kwaku was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of €116.47.

The court further ordered the forfeiture of €23,500 in personal guarantees as well as a €12,500 cash deposit that had been provided as part of his bail conditions.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Miryea Mifsud, assisted by police inspectors Lydon Zammit, Keith Rizzo and Ian Vella.

The accused was represented by legal aid lawyer Martina Herrera. Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the sitting.