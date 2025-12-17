Four years’ jail for driver who who broke pensioner’s leg and tried to run down police in Gżira chase

A man who led police on a high-speed chase through Gżira, injuring a 71-year-old woman and damaging a police vehicle, has been found guilty of multiple criminal offences following a marathon court case that stemmed from a 2011 incident.

Sean Zammit was found guilty of a string of offences, including reckless driving, attempting to grievously injure police officers, breaching bail conditions, and driving without a licence or insurance.

His co-accused Loriana Abdilla was also convicted in relation to her conduct during the arrest.

The court heard how, on 20 December 2011 at around 11.30am, Mobile Squad officers spotted Zammit driving a BMW in the Gżira area despite knowing he was disqualified from driving.

When police signalled him to stop, Zammit accelerated through red traffic lights and fled at speed through narrow residential streets, even driving the wrong way down.

The chase ended when Zammit was forced to stop by roadworks, but matters escalated further. As officers exited their patrol car, Zammit reversed aggressively towards them before mounting the pavement and colliding with parked vehicles.

During the chaos, the BMW struck pedestrian Josephine Cesare, a 71-year-old woman who was crossing the road. Medical evidence confirmed she suffered a fracture to her fibula, classified by the court as grievous injury.

Police testimony described how Zammit then exited the vehicle and became violent, while Abdilla and another passenger attempted to interfere with officers carrying out the arrest. Two officers sustained slight injuries in the process.

The court accepted the prosecution’s version of events, supported by eyewitness testimony, medical certificates, Transport Malta records and photographic evidence taken by forensic police.

It rejected defence claims that police actions had contributed to the incident, noting that Zammit’s conduct showed a “complete disregard” for traffic regulations, public safety and lawful orders.

While the court did not find proof that Zammit intentionally caused permanent injury to the elderly victim, it held that the grievous harm resulted from his reckless and negligent driving.

Crucially, the magistrate also found that Zammit had attempted to grievously injure police officers by reversing at speed towards them, an offence interrupted only by factors outside his control.

Zammit was further found guilty of breaching bail conditions, committing offences while under suspended sentences, driving without a licence or insurance, fleeing the scene of an accident, and damaging a police vehicle. Abdilla was convicted for resisting and insulting police officers in the execution of their duties.

The case, which spanned more than a decade due to procedural delays and adjournments, was described by the court as an example of sustained criminal conduct aggravated by recidivism.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided.