Man charged with threatening former partner in domestic violence row

Court hears how accused insulted and threw a plastic bottle with intent to cause injury at his former partner

17 December 2025, 12:56pm
by Kaylyn Linwood
File photo
A man has been charged with threatening his former partner in a domestic violence row.

He was accused of uttering threats or insults through electronical means, and of throwing a plastic water bottle at her with intent to cause injury.

A court heard how a 14 December report led to the accused’s arrest.

The prosecution maintained this was a case of exaggerated anger and the accused must accept a new reality and requires help, agreeing that a prison sentence was not an effective reformation of justice.

They said a probation and a treatment order would suffice, along with a protection order filed in favour of the victim.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges, and the court handed the accused a three-year probation order, a three-year treatment order in relation to his anger issues, and a €500 fine.

He was prohibited from contacting the victim, and if he were to breach this, a €7,000 fine or a two-year imprisonment sentence, or both, would come into effect.

Magistrate Tanya Sammut presided over the sitting. Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted the case, along with Franklin Calleja as AG.

