Man charged with threatening former partner in domestic violence row
Court hears how accused insulted and threw a plastic bottle with intent to cause injury at his former partner
A man has been charged with threatening his former partner in a domestic violence row.
He was accused of uttering threats or insults through electronical means, and of throwing a plastic water bottle at her with intent to cause injury.
A court heard how a 14 December report led to the accused’s arrest.
The prosecution maintained this was a case of exaggerated anger and the accused must accept a new reality and requires help, agreeing that a prison sentence was not an effective reformation of justice.
They said a probation and a treatment order would suffice, along with a protection order filed in favour of the victim.
The accused pleaded guilty to the charges, and the court handed the accused a three-year probation order, a three-year treatment order in relation to his anger issues, and a €500 fine.
He was prohibited from contacting the victim, and if he were to breach this, a €7,000 fine or a two-year imprisonment sentence, or both, would come into effect.
Magistrate Tanya Sammut presided over the sitting. Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted the case, along with Franklin Calleja as AG.