Two men blocked police from entering their Marsa stable for 15 minutes during drug raid, court hears

Two men accused of drug possession and money laundering allegedly blocked police from entering a property for about 15 minutes during a drug raid, a court heard.

Police said the incident unfolded during a surveillance operation last Monday in Marsa, when officers moved in on Aden Christian Fenech, 24. Prosecutors told the court Fenech parked his vehicle outside a horse shed and went inside, closing the door behind him as officers arrived on the scene.

Despite repeated orders by police to open the door, Fenech allegedly refused to comply for around 15 minutes. Officers stationed outside reported hearing slamming noises and the sound of flushing from inside the shed. The door was eventually opened voluntarily, at which point Fenech was arrested together with Zackery Majri, 20, who was also inside the property.

Police testified that a search of the shed uncovered three sachets of cocaine, along with cannabis grass and cannabis resin hidden inside. A search of Fenech’s vehicle allegedly yielded around €5,500 in cash and coins, as well as a knife found in the glove compartment.

Both men were arrested without resistance and exercised their right to remain silent. The defence did not contest the legality of the arrest.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested bail.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution, led by lawyer Nadia Ciappara from the Office of the Attorney General and assisted by Inspector John Leigh Howard on behalf of the Commissioner of Police. The prosecution argued both accused are unemployed and face a strong risk of reoffending, including falling into drug possession and trafficking.

Defence lawyers countered that there were no legal grounds to refuse bail, insisting that the amount of drugs allegedly found was minimal. They also criticised the prosecution for failing to establish the precise weight of the substances, noting that prosecutors themselves admitted they were “not medical professionals”.

The defence further argued that unemployment alone could not justify a refusal of bail. “The court is not Jobsplus,” defence counsel told the court.

During submissions, Ciappara referred to live-view cameras surrounding the shed, which allegedly allowed the accused to monitor the area from inside. She also told the court that, to the naked eye, the drugs appeared to weigh around 2g. Defence lawyers argued that, if that were the case, the matter should fall under the jurisdiction of the Drug Tribunal.

The prosecution also suggested the 15-minute delay before opening the door could have been used to dispose of larger quantities of drugs, adding that the shed contained several hiding places. Prosecutors claimed the slamming noises heard by officers were mobile phones being thrown to the ground.

The defence rejected these claims, saying they were based on speculation and unsupported by evidence. Lawyers insisted that such arguments were irrelevant to the issue of bail.

The prosecution also requested freezing orders on the accused’s assets. It asked for €21,000 to be frozen in relation to Fenech, who also faces a money laundering charge, and €13,000 in relation to Majri, citing aggravated possession.

Defence counsel objected, arguing there was no evidential link between the money and any criminal offence.

The court denied the request for bail and upheld the prosecution’s application for freezing orders.

Magistrate Yana Sammut presided over the sitting.

Majri is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, while Fenech is defended by lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Ishmael Psaila.