menu

Police arrest 46 living or working in Malta illegally

In a statement, police said that the arrests were made during inspections in Marsa and Paola, as authorities stopped a number of cars

matthew_farrugia
19 December 2025, 4:50pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Police)
(Photo: Police)

Police have arrested 46 people living or working in Malta illegally.

In a statement, police said that the arrests were made during inspections in Marsa and Paola, as authorities stopped a number of cars. Others appear to have been questioned and arrested on bus stops while waiting for the bus.

(Photo: Police)
(Photo: Police)

Those arrested come from Syria, Nigeria, India, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Mexico, and Sudan. They are currently being arrested until they are deported.

(Photo: Police)
(Photo: Police)

Police were aided by the Detention Service Agency. 

Matthew Farrugia is a journalist at MaltaToday He was the joint-winner (2025) as upcoming...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.