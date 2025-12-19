Police arrest 46 living or working in Malta illegally

Police have arrested 46 people living or working in Malta illegally.

In a statement, police said that the arrests were made during inspections in Marsa and Paola, as authorities stopped a number of cars. Others appear to have been questioned and arrested on bus stops while waiting for the bus.

Those arrested come from Syria, Nigeria, India, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Mexico, and Sudan. They are currently being arrested until they are deported.

Police were aided by the Detention Service Agency.