Construction worker fighting for his life after three-storey fall in Santa Venera

The victim fell at around 8:15am on Monday in Triq Kanonku Bonnici

matthew_farrugia
22 December 2025, 10:34am
by Matthew Farrugia
A construction worker is in critical condition after he fell three storeys in a construction site in Santa Venera.

Police said that the victim is a 41-year-old Egyptian man who lives in Paola. He fell at around 8:15am on Monday in Triq Kanonku Bonnici.

The Civil Protection Department was onsite along with a medical team before the victim was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered life-threatening injuries. 

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry and has appointed several experts to aid him.

Police, OHSA, and BCA are investigating the case.

