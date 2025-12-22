Construction worker fighting for his life after three-storey fall in Santa Venera

A construction worker is in critical condition after he fell three storeys in a construction site in Santa Venera.

Police said that the victim is a 41-year-old Egyptian man who lives in Paola. He fell at around 8:15am on Monday in Triq Kanonku Bonnici.

The Civil Protection Department was onsite along with a medical team before the victim was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered life-threatening injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry and has appointed several experts to aid him.

Police, OHSA, and BCA are investigating the case.