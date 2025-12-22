Asylum seeker detained for suicidal thoughts had human rights breached, court rules

An asylum seeker who was detained over “secret intelligence” that he wanted to take his own life had his fundamental rights breached by the state, a court ruled on Monday.

The court, presided over by Judge Henri Mizzi, offered a remedy after determining that the state’s grounds for detaining Ajil Al Muhsen were based more on speculation and extrapolation than on a proven, “genuine, present and sufficiently serious threat” to society.

Al Muhsen originally entered Malta using a false German passport and applied for international protection in August 2020. While his application was pending, he faced criminal charges related to terrorism, though he had been granted bail by the Court of Magistrates in March 2024.

The current legal battle began after the International Protection Agency rejected his asylum request in October 2025. Following his appeal, the Principal Immigration Officer (PIO) issued a detention order on 17 November 2025, citing national security, public order, and a risk of absconding.

The state’s justification for the arrest rested largely on "secret intelligence" presented by a police inspector. The police claimed that Al Muhsen was in a fragile mental state following a 10-year prison sentence handed down to another individual in a similar terrorism case. Intelligence suggested that Al Muhsen had expressed thoughts of suicide to a third party if faced with further imprisonment.

From this statement, the authorities concluded that he might also pose a threat to the public and was a flight risk. They also pointed to a frustrated outburst Al Muhsen made outside a courtroom, where he reportedly shouted that he could be in Syria within two hours.

The judge was critical of the state's approach, noting that a statement regarding potential self-harm should ideally lead to medical supervision or care, rather than standard detention. The court highlighted that the authorities failed to prove Al Muhsen had a specific plan to harm others or to flee.

Crucially, the sources indicate that the state failed to follow legal requirements to consider less coercive measures before resorting to detention. The judge noted that alternatives such as electronic tagging, medical assistance, or assigned residence were not explored, which alone rendered the detention illegitimate.

Drawing on European Union law, the court reminded the parties that detention of an asylum seeker must only be a last resort and is only justified if the individual represents a serious threat to a fundamental interest of society.

The court concluded that Al Muhsen's right to liberty had been violated since his detention began and would likely continue to be violated until at least late January 2026 without court intervention. Consequently, the court accepted the request for an interim remedy, finding that the state had not demonstrated that such a measure was unnecessary.

If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to mental health, please contact the relevant support services here.