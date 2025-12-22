Court rejects AG's attempt to charge two men for contempt of court after they were already fined

A court has turned down a request by the Attorney General to revoke the bail of two men, ruling that they had already been punished for the same crime.

The case centred on a request filed by the AG, where the prosecution argued that the defendants had breached their bail conditions by failing to attend scheduled court sittings on 4 September 2025 and 24 October 2025.

Consequently, the AG sought to revoke their bail, arrest them again, and forfeit their bail.

During the proceedings, it was revealed that the court had already taken disciplinary action against the men for these specific absences. For the missed hearing in September, each defendant was ordered to pay a fine of €200 for contempt of court, followed by a further fine of €100 each for the October absence.

The defence presented four receipts to prove that these payments had been settled.

In its decree, the court said that the AG's request was based solely on the same two instances of non-attendance for which the men had already been fined.

The court rejected the AG’s requests.