Boy, five, hospitalised after being hit by car in Qormi

Police said the boy was hit at around 7:30am in Triq l-Imdina

matthew_farrugia
22 December 2025, 5:11pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A five-year-old boy is being treated for grievous injuries after he was struck by a car in Qormi.

Police said the boy was hit at around 7:30am in Triq l-Imdina.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was hit by a Toyota IQ being driven by a 30-year-old man from Marsaskala.

The boy was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a journalist at MaltaToday He was the joint-winner (2025) as upcoming...
