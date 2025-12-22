Boy, five, hospitalised after being hit by car in Qormi

A five-year-old boy is being treated for grievous injuries after he was struck by a car in Qormi.

Police said the boy was hit at around 7:30am in Triq l-Imdina.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was hit by a Toyota IQ being driven by a 30-year-old man from Marsaskala.

The boy was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.