Labour Party, State Advocate to appear as co-defendants in voter database leak case

The Labour Party and State Attorney have been ordered to appear as co-defendants in the case against a company accused of leaking the personal data of over 337,000 voters.

The case dates back to 2020, when it was revealed that a database containing 337,384 records of Maltese voters’ personal information was freely accessible online for at least a year after it was left exposed by C-Planet (IT Solutions).

Mulberry Insurance Brokers Ltd and former Untours CEO Ivan Vladimir Buttigieg filed judicial protests against C-Planet in 2022.

C Planet director Philip Farrugia is brother-in-law to Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. Farrugia was also a manager at the PL’s media arm.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation reminded that the ongoing court case showed that PL members and activists had access to the database or were involved in creating it.

It was further stated that the database was used as a Labour Party campaign tool and was distributed to potential candidates to be able to analyse their electoral base.

The governing party and the State Attorney on behalf of the Maltese government have joined the case as co-defendants after a request filed by the plaintiffs last November.

The court ruled that there are sufficient reasons to accept the request, and the next sitting will be on 13 January.