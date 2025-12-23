Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries in Fgura crash

A 70-year-old man from Żabbar, who was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle, sustained grievous injuries after a collision with another vehicle in Fgura on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at 10:45am in Vjal Kottoner, with the second vehicle being a Toyota Ractis, driven by a 53-year-old man from Żejtun, the police said.

A medical team treated the motorcyclist on site but was transported to hospital where he was certified as having grievous injuries. The police provided no information as to whether the car driver was injured.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.