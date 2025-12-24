31-year-old woman dies in early-morning traffic crash in St Julian’s

A 31-year-old Colombian woman residing in Birkirkara was killed in a traffic accident in St Julian’s early on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3am in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli. Initial investigations indicate that a collision took place between a Kia Picanto driven by a 21-year-old man from Marsaskala and a TVS Jupiter motorcycle ridden by the woman.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and immediately assisted the victim. However, she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia was informed of the case and has appointed a magisterial inquiry, while police investigations into the fatal accident are ongoing.