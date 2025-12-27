Driver, 20, fighting for his life after Lija traffic accident

A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after his car flipped over in an accident on Friday night.

Police said the accident happened at around 7:00pm in Triq Mosta, Lija.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the 20-year-old Englishman was driving a Volkswagen Golf when it collided with a Hyundai i20 which was driven by a 39-year-old man from Luxembourg.

The 20-year-old needed to be taken out of the car by the Civil Protection Department. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified as having sustained criticial injuries.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.