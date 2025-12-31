Police issue 513 fines, 123 charges after December roadside checks

Authorities have issued 513 fines and 123 charges in December as part of a crackdown on road illegalities.

In a statement, police said that roadside checks have been conducted regularly at different times of day.

In total, authorities conducted 271 roadside inspections, where 7,932 vehicles were stopped. Police also said that four people were found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The police provided details of two particular inspections which resulted in the arrest of two people.

The first arrest was made after police noticed a vehicle which didn't stop when ordered to do so, as the vehicle was being driven dangerously. After some time, the driver left the vehicle on the side of the road. He was later arrested.

The driver admitted to the charges brought against him and will be sentenced shortly.

Another driver was caught driving a car illegally twice on the same day. He is denying his charges and was granted bail.

Meanwhile, police explained that some drivers were caught driving without a licence or insurance, others were carrying more passengers than the car could carry, while some were found driving without a seatbelt.

Some cars were also towed as their vehicle licence was not valid.

Police stated that its enforcement will be ongoing throughout New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

It was further stated that outside of December, there were 2,711 roadside checks where 58,850 vehicles were stopped. These resulted in more than 3,300 charges. In 2025, 43 people were found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol.