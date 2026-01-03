State allowed to appeal interim release order in asylum seeker detention case

A court has granted the State Advocate and the International Protection Agency permission to appeal a decree that had ordered the interim release of asylum seeker Ajil Al Muhsen from detention.

Al Muhsen originally entered Malta using a false German passport and applied for international protection in August 2020. While his application was pending, he faced criminal charges related to terrorism, though he had been granted bail in March 2024.

In October 2025, the International Protection Agency rejected his asylum request in October 2025. Following his appeal, the Principal Immigration Officer issued a detention order on 17 November citing national security, public order and a risk of absconding.

Al Muhsen’s lawyers asked for an interim measure, arguing that his fundamental rights were being breached because suicidal thoughts are an insufficient reason to detain someone. In December, the court accepted the request.

After this, the State filed an urgent application arguing that, because detention under asylum law is a relatively new issue for the courts, it would be "wise" for the Constitutional Court to provide guidance on the matter.

The latest decision to allow the appeal was not based on the strength of the State’s evidence. In fact, the judge was highly critical of the government's justification for Al Muhsen's detention, noting that the case rested on "indirect and very limited evidence". He observed that the State had merely "declared" a risk to national security or a fear of absconding without providing actual proof.

Furthermore, the judge highlighted that the State had failed to deny that they had not even considered less drastic measures before opting for detention.

The turning point in the judgement was the influence of a previous Constitutional Court ruling, where the higher court suggested that interim measures should not provide a final remedy or express a view on the merits of a case before all evidence is heard.

The judge expressed strong personal disagreement with this logic. He argued that a court cannot avoid forming a provisional view on the merits when deciding if a person’s rights are being violated.

He said that requiring a "plausible" or "prima facie" case is essential to prevent a system of abuse where anyone could halt a process simply by alleging a rights violation.

Following previous case law in Al Muhsen's case would mean the claimant would have to remain detained throughout the entire legal battle, effectively denying him a remedy until the very end.

Despite his reservations and his belief that the State’s arguments would likely fail on their merits, the judge concluded that as a court of first instance, he was duty-bound to follow the practice of adhering to higher court "precedents", even when he disagreed with them.

Judge Henri Mizzi delivered the ruling. Lawyers Jose Herrera and Martina Herrera are representing Al Muhsen.