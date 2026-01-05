Man given suspended prison sentence over cybercrime and domestic violence offences

A man has been handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting to a series of cybercrime and domestic violence-related offences.

The sentence was delivered by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo following the man’s early admission to all charges.

The court heard how the offences, which took place in late December 2025, included unauthorised access to computer data, the misuse of electronic communication networks to issue threats, and repeated behaviour that caused fear of violence to his partner. Some of the incidents occurred in the presence of minors.

The court noted that the conduct amounted to domestic violence under Maltese law, aggravated by the fact that the offences were committed within a family relationship and over a period of time.

The man was also found guilty of breaching public order. Given his guilty plea, the court did not proceed to hear further evidence.

In sentencing, the court took into account the accused’s clean criminal record, his early admission, and a risk assessment which indicated that he did not pose a high risk of reoffending.

In addition to the suspended sentence, the court issued a protection order in favour of the victim. The man was warned that any breach of the conditions imposed by the court could lead to the activation of the prison sentence.

Due to the family nature of the case and to protect the identity of the children involved, the court ordered a ban on the publication of the names of the parties. A copy of the judgement was forwarded to the Attorney General in line with legal requirements.

The prosecution was led by police inspector Christian Cauchi, while the accused was assisted by lawyers Michaela Giglio and Joe Giglio.