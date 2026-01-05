Woman accused of robbing Ħamrun coffee shop at knifepoint

A 63-year-old woman has been accused of carrying out an armed robbery at a coffee shop in Ħamrun.

Carmen Camilleri, resident of Ħamrun, was arraigned in court on Monday and charged with armed robbery.

The court heard that on 3 January, at around 11:45am, the police were informed that a robbery had just taken place at a coffee shop in Ħamrun in Triq il-Kapillan Mifsud. The suspect was described as a woman armed with a knife who allegedly stole a sum of money from the cash register.

She was reportedly followed by a person who had been outside the coffee shop.

According to the prosecution, the police were also informed that the woman had entered a residence, a short distance away from the coffee shop, along the same street, which was later confirmed to be her residence. Shortly afterwards, the accused opened the door of the residence and chose to cooperate with the police.

Camilleri is being assisted by defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb. The prosecution is being led by Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Keith Rizzo and Ian Vella, while lawyer Brendon Bonnici is appearing on behalf of the Attorney General.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her and indicated that she would not be requesting bail at this stage. The case was adjourned to a later date.