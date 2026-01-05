Man remanded in custody after refusing to provide personal details to police

A 29-year-old man living in Valletta has been arraigned in court after allegedly refusing to give police his personal details during routine inspections.

The court heard that police officers were carrying out routine patrols and inspections in the area when they approached Usam Abdullah Sohdal, the accused, and requested his personal details for citation purposes. Sohdal allegedly refused to comply with the officers’ request. He was subsequently taken to the police station, where he continued to protest and was kept under arrest.

During the proceedings, Sohdal initially pleaded guilty to four charges. One of the offences carries a fine of €65, while the remaining three offences, taken together, are punishable by a fine ranging between €1,800 and €7,500, and imprisonment of not less than six months.

However, after the court explained the nature and consequences of the charges and potential penalties, the accused informed the court that he could not understand why he was facing these accusations. As a result, he did not confirm his admission of guilt.

The court ordered that the accused be remanded in custody, and the case was adjourned for further proceedings.

The accused is being represented by legal aid lawyer Dr Ingrid Zammit Young. The prosecution is being led by Inspector Ian Vella.