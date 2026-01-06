Woman grievously injured after being hit by bus in Lija

A 38-year-old Vietnamese woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Lija on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8:15am in Triq in-Naxxar. Initial investigations indicate that the woman, who resides in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by a King Long bus driven by a 38-year-old man from Ghana who lives in Msida.

The woman was given assistance by a medical team at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.