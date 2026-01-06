Police searching for man wanted in relation to ongoing investigation

The man is no longer wanted by police

Police are currently searching for a man named Darren Debono.

The public has been requested to assist in the search for Debono who is wanted in relation to a police investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to speak to the police.

One can contact the police on Facebook or by phone. This can be done anonymously by calling 21224001 or 119. One can also speak to the police at the nearest police station.