Man handed suspended sentence for threats towards his wife after guilty plea

A 40-year-old man from Għaxaq has been handed a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges involving his wife.

The man was arraigned before the Court of Magistrates, accused of having caused his wife to fear that violence would be used against her during an incident that took place in Qormi on 5 January 2026. The charges also related to threats made through electronic communication and the use of insulting and threatening language.

There was no contestation of the arrest and the accused pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

Following his admission of guilt, the court sentenced the man to one year in prison, suspended for a period of two years.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Colin Sheldon. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the sitting.