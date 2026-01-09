Man receives suspended sentence for domestic violence against mother, brother

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to a two-year suspended prison term after pleading guilty to a series of domestic violence offences against his mother and brother.

The charges, which span incidents from November and December 2025, include threatening his mother and brother, causing property damage, making verbal insults, and using electronic devices to harass family members.

Court documents detail multiple incidents, including Pace allegedly damaging his mother’s Honda Fit and a CCTV camera, taking his brother’s mobile phone, and attempting to intimidate his mother and brother physically and verbally. The events escalated to dangerous driving and confrontations on the streets of Naxxar.

Inspector Audrey Micallef, who investigated the case, described attempts to intervene and contact Pace, which were initially unsuccessful. The inspector said that during questioning, Pace appeared to show remorse and was described as expressing a “cry for help” rather than exhibiting criminal tendencies.

During the proceedings, Pace’s lawyer said the accused was experiencing emotional difficulties over the past year, including the death of his father and a deterioration of his relationship with his mother. These personal challenges, the defence argued, contributed to the behavior leading to the offences.

The parte civile, represented by Lennox Vella, requested protective measures for the victims, including restraining orders and treatment programs for Pace to address his behavior. The court supported these measures.

Ultimately, the court sentenced the accused to a two-year prison term, suspended for four years, alongside a three-month driving disqualification. Additionally, he will undergo a three-year treatment order, including guidance for behavior management and rehabilitation, as well as a restraining order protecting both his mother and brother.

The accused was represented by lawyer Amadeus Cachia.